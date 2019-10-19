Mazda showed the first electric car
Mazda has published a small videotizer, which shows the interior of its first electric vehicle.
Judging by the roller, the novelty will receive the decoration from environmentally friendly materials.
In a brief press release reported that the interior was designed to make time spent in the electric car, as comfortable as possible.
Also refers to the empty space around the center console, create a link between the driver and the front passenger seats.
Last month, Mazda announced that its first production electric car will be presented at the exhibition in Tokyo. If you orentiruetsya the prototype, the model should get a 141-horsepower electric motor and battery 35.5 kilowatt-hour.
Start of production is scheduled for next year.