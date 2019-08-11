Mazda unveils diesel version of the Mazda 6
Started marketing program for the long-awaited diesel sedan Mazda.
After nearly a decade of drama Mazda has finally started production diesel car in the United States, the compact crossover CX-5, 2019. Mission accomplished, but there is one more episode of this car “telenovelas”. In April 2019 at the auto show in new York, the Japanese company announced that its midsize Mazda 6 will also be offered with 2.2-liter engine Skyactiv-D in combination with all-wheel drive system.
In General, the model 6 was supposed to be one of the first “American” Mazda with a diesel engine in 2013 as a 2014 model. And for a few years before that Mazda first showed their us diesel plans, launching in Europe a few diesel SUVs and even three diesel race car Mazda 6 in 2013 for “24 hours of Daytona”.
But then everything went horribly wrong: long string of missed deadlines, changed plans, and frustrated sighs of the public brings us to today. Despite the fact that the official website of Mazda appeared promising new diesel “six”, you remember the familiar unfulfilled promises.
“We hope that it will be available in the 2020 model year,” said communications specialist of the Mazda brand drew Carey.
According to the representative of Mazda, the diesel version is still in the certification process CARB and EPA. And this despite the fact that this is essentially the same engine that is installed in the CX-5. If all is well formed, it is likely that the model will appear next year.