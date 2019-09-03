Mazda will introduce a completely new model in the framework of the motor show in Tokyo
Japanese car manufacturer, Mazda soon will present a new model — Vision Coupe Concept. The exhibition will be held in October this year to head the Tokyo motor show. The main feature from concept RX-Vision, presented in 2017, is a four-door coupe.
Before the start of the presentation auto show Mazda showed the world the concept of the future model. And she is not in the usual coupe. This is a sports sedan with a body similar to the coupe, everything is the same, but the doors, not two, but four.
A rotary engine has received a volume of 3 liters, the power indexes are estimated 345 HP it is Noted that the system of the internal combustion engine will have hybrid technology and proprietary compression system. Representatives of car brands also shared information about series six-cylinder engine, which will appear within 2020 and 2025, just in time for the replenishment of the model range Mazda Coupe Vision.
Thin smooth lines, rounded corners and a refined silhouette — so you can describe damn attractive design of the car. Long hood in the composition of the entire front end, sloping roofline, the new model matches in the same style: very harmonious and attractive for all segments of the owners, of the progressive youth to senior managers.
Mazda promises to provide information as you approach the presentation of the model and possible that it will be a completely new branch to the design of the automotive market of the future.