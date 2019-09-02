Mazda will soon introduce a 350-horsepower coupe
September 2, 2019
Japanese company in the near future presents the new rear-drive platform.
First a conceptual model Mazda Coupe Vision was presented to the public in 2017. At the moment, experts suggest that in the framework of the upcoming motor show in Tokyo, Mazda will show the new model, which received a four-door body.
The production version of the new coupe likely will be no earlier than 2022.
At the moment we know that the new coupe equipped with a hybrid power plant, consisting of petrol engine and electric motor, total power of 345 horsepower.