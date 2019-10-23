Mbappe broke the record for Messi in the Champions League (video)
Kilian Mbappe
In the third round of the group stage of the Champions League “Paris Saint-Germain” left no stone unturned in Bruges against the same team, having hammered into gate of Simon Mignolet 5 unanswered goals.
A hat-trick scored by a young striker guests Kilian Mbappe.
The first goal of the Frenchman, he scored at the 61st minute of the match was his 15th in the Champions League, and he became the youngest player to have scored in this tournament with 15 goals, according to OptaJean in his Twitter. At the time of this achievement Mbappe was 20 years and 306 days, says the publication.
Kilian shifted from the first place on this indicator the Lionel Messi, who at the time the same result was 21 years and 288 days. The Argentinian is automatically dropped to second place, and third place is now proved to be Raul (22 years 163 days).
A review of the match club Brugge – PSG on the website of the official broadcaster of the Champions League.