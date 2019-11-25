Mbappe put forward one condition PSG contract extension, media
Kilian Mbappe
“Paris St Germain” and Kilian Mbappe began direct negotiations to extend the agreement, reports Get French Football News.
The club’s sporting Director Leonardo believes that the main purpose of the PSG to extend the current agreement with the young French striker, though the current football player’s contract runs until the summer of 2022.
In turn, the attacker realizes that the longer he stays in PSG and the longer act of his contract with the club, the harder it will be to leave the team.
In this regard, Mbappe not going to longerbut a valid contract, if it is not included a clause allowing him to negotiate his departure with a certain date.
In this edition clarifies that neither the wage, nor the duration has not yet been discussed, but, according to a source, the club has denied the information that the Parisians were intended to offer Mbappe annual salary in the amount of 30 million euros, saying that it was absolutely “ridiculous.”
The main contender for the purchase of Kilian is real Madrid, who currently heads the idol of many of the French Zinedine Zidane.
Mbappe himself has repeatedly said that he always wanted to play in the Spanish club.