Mbappe put PSG only, but is unlikely to lift the condition in question contract extension
Killian Mbappe
The star forward “Paris Saint-Germain” Killian Mbappe delivered an ultimatum to the bosses of the Paris Grand in the matter of extending the contract, according to AS.
21-year-old world champion in 2018 in the national team of France is ready to put his signature under a new contract only if it is prescribed a specific amount clausula, the newspaper notes.
While Marca hints at the implementation of a similar scenario with the transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to PSG.
Add that to the signed Brazilian Paris club to 222 million euros. This amount is still a record in world football.
Note that in the post-coronavirus period there is hardly a club that can beat the record transfer of Neymar.
Recall, the services of a Frenchman interested in “real”.
It should be noted that in the current season Mbappe scored 30 goals and made 17 assists in 33 games for PSG in all competitions.
All, Kilian took part in 120 appearances for the Parisians, he has 90 goals and 49 assists.
Earlier it became known that Neymar refused the offer PSG € 100 million reward for the loyalty club in return for the transfer to Barcelona.