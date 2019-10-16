Mbappe rejected PSG to become the highest-paid player in the world
Killian Mbappe
Wanting to protect his striker Kilian Mbappe the temptation to move to another club, the “Paris St Germain” has offered the player of national team of France a new agreement with the unbelievable salary of 50 million euros a year, according to isport.ua referring to Diario OK.
However, the 20-year-old Frenchman rejected the proposal.
It should be noted that the current contract with PSG Mbappe valid until 2022, and the player’s decision not to renew his, probably associated with the desire to move into the camp of real Madrid next summer.
We will add that the highest-paid footballer is Lionel Messi with a salary of 40 million euros. A little more modest fee of Neymar 36.8 million salary Cristiano Ronaldo is 31 million euros.
Note that the current salary Mbappe is 17.5 million euros.