Mbappe said, who was his childhood idol

Мбаппе рассказал, кто был его кумиром в детстве

Kilian Mbappe

Forward “Paris Saint-Germain” and the French team Kilian Mbappe told about the childhood idol.

“I had different idols. As a child I loved Zidane. If you’re a kid and a Frenchman, that is your idol, Zidane. I liked Ronaldo, who was lucky enough to meet, and Brazilians, whose style of play came to my taste” – quoted Mbappe championat.com.

Mbappe is a graduate of Monaco, and 2017 in favour of PSG.

In the current season of Ligue 1, the Frenchman has played 14 games in which he scored 13 goals and made 5 assists.

Contract Kilian with the Paris club up to 2022.

PSG scored 49 points in 20 matches and took 1st place in the tournament table of the championship of France.

