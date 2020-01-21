Mbappe said, who was his childhood idol
Kilian Mbappe
Forward “Paris Saint-Germain” and the French team Kilian Mbappe told about the childhood idol.
“I had different idols. As a child I loved Zidane. If you’re a kid and a Frenchman, that is your idol, Zidane. I liked Ronaldo, who was lucky enough to meet, and Brazilians, whose style of play came to my taste” – quoted Mbappe championat.com.
Mbappe is a graduate of Monaco, and 2017 in favour of PSG.
In the current season of Ligue 1, the Frenchman has played 14 games in which he scored 13 goals and made 5 assists.
Contract Kilian with the Paris club up to 2022.
PSG scored 49 points in 20 matches and took 1st place in the tournament table of the championship of France.