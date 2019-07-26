McDonald’s and Burger King potrollit each other in outdoor advertising in Belgium
A few days ago Burger King in Belgium have found outdoor advertising McDonald’s, which the competitor placed next to the new restaurant, asking consumers whether they prefer to “serve the King or they were given as King” (served by a King or served as a King), advertising the service desks. Burger King seized the opportunity and responded to the creativity of the competitor’s own message: “Why try to make fun of, if you can’t even cook on the grill?” (Why try to roast when you can’t even flame grill?). The restaurant chain used the double meaning of the word roast, which in English translates as “fry” and “ridicule”, Recalling the McDonald’s that we should not make fun of Burger King and stressing once again the taste of burgers on the grill. The campaign was created by Agency Buzzman.