McGregor and Serrone played the first duel of looks before the fight (video)
January 16, 2020
Conor McGregor
In Las Vegas hosted the official press conference dedicated to the upcoming UFC, the main event will be the fight between ex-champion of UFC in lightweight and Featherweight champion Conor McGregor and American Donald Serrone.
The soldiers answered the questions of journalists, and then had the traditional battle of the views.
This fight did not last long and quite unexpectedly passed without contact.
At the end of the Irishman and the American shook hands.
We will remind, fight between Conor and Donald will take place on the UFC 244, which will be held at night on January 19 in Las Vegas (USA) at T-Mobile Arena. We add that this will be the first fight McGregor after a controversial bout against
Habib Nurmagomedov.