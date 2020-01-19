McGregor took only 40 seconds to deal with serron (video)
In Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena there took place tournament on the mixed single combats UFC 246, the highlight of which was the match between the former champion of UFC in two weight categories, Irishman Conor McGregor and American Donald Serrone.
Conor took only 40 seconds to defeat “Cowboy” and make a triumphant return to MMA.
20 seconds of the fight serron missed a powerful high kick, which disoriented him. McGregor saw that his opponent had “floated”, knocked him down and began simply to score Serrone.
Fight referee herb Dean decided to stop the match due to a too passive defense American.
Thus, McGregor got his first victory since November 12, 2016.