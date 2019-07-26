McLaren is developing a new Speedster
The British automaker plans to expand the model range of the line Ultimate Series new Speedster, which will stand on a par with such renowned models as the P1 hypercar, aimed at track Senna and future Speedtail.
The Speedster will double, designed with an emphasis on the use on public roads, reports the Autocar edition with reference to anonymous source.
The source also said that the design is inspired by an earlier prototype sports racing cars with an open top. Perhaps the design will overlap with moudly Can-Am M1B 1960-ies.
It is expected that under the hood will reside a 4.0-liter McLaren V8 twin-turbo, which is now placed on the 720S and Senna, and given is focused on the way the character of the Speedster, we’ll probably get derated powerplant to return at least 789 HP that the motor develops in hypercare Senna.
The model is likely to be released as a limited edition of only 106 cars. McLaren Speedstail will debut at the end of this year, so the novelty will present in late 2020 or early 2021.