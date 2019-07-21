McLaren made the coupe 600LT
Recent examples of the hardcore Coupe 600LT McLaren rolled out the brand in Woking, Surrey.
Based on McLaren 570S, 600LT is the third model with the “long tail” of McLaren and the second model available for public traffic routes after 675LT. Despite the fact that the McLaren 600LT longer rear part, and the turbojet V8 power was increased to 600 HP, it only weighs 1247 kg, which is as much as 96 kg lighter than the 570S.
“To be part of a network of McLaren Automotive from 21 June 2011 — official opening of McLaren London — it was a fantastic experience. We have seen over the last seven years, the brand and the range grew, and the popularity of 600LT Coupe is obvious. Additional functions of the MSO, such as the snorkel on the roof, the front wings are carbon fibre with blinds and pendant caterpillars, makes this sample worthy celebration of this great car,” says Barney Singh, CEO, McLaren London and McLaren Ascot.
One of the last built 600LT will be a thousand car sold in the McLaren representative office in London. While the serial run the coupe is about to end, still available some convertible Spider 600LT.