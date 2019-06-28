McLaren presented the electric version of the hypercar 720S for children
The novelty is almost completely repeats the original.
British company has issued a copy of their electric hypercar McLaren720S designed for children. In motion kids car is electric propulsion, and also has a multimedia system with preloaded children’s songs.
As reported in the company that when you press on the gas pedal is activated, the simulation of the sound of the motor. For parents have been developed a remote control that allows you to control the movement of cars and its speed.
The cost of this toy starts at $ 400. It is noted that body baby hypercar can be painted in different colors, including their signature orange.