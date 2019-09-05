McLaren refuses electric hypercar of the weight
At the time McLaren were collected 375 actmalaria hybrid model P1 for two years and did not return to the issue of electrified vehicles.
This does not mean that McLaren are not looking at alternative powertrain options. The British automaker has blogged about his plans, saying that he will move to hybrid and electric vehicles by 2025.
In a new interview with Motoring.com.au Jamie Corstorphine, Director of global marketing for McLaren, said the company is studying the all-electric model, but the company will not release such a novelty as long as you promise that the model will be a best sports machine. This means that the desire to ease the McLaren will not disappear with electric hypercar.
However, weight is the reason for the delay electric hypercar McLaren. Corstorphine said that McLaren would rather wait to deliver the best electric hypercar as possible, while respecting the philosophy of lightness of the company.
Electric vehicles offer exceptional power, but they are also heavy, which may degrade performance and the overall driving experience. If McLaren is going to build and produce electric hypercar, then do it right.
McLaren say that I want to build an electric hypercar, which not only demonstrate performance, but also supports the philosophy of lightweight design McLaren.
Despite the fact that before the advent of all-electric hypercar, likely even for many years, the company expects that by 2022 hybrids will make up half of sales, and three years later the company will move to electric cars and hybrid cars.