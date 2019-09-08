McLaren Senna recalled in the US due to engine problems
Owners hypercar McLaren Senna in the United States will be notified of the start revocable campaign, the cause of which is the possibility of damage to the wires due to contact “thermal insulation”screen.
According to available information, the cause for this defect can develop different problems: from a stop the engine prior to its failure due to the ingress of unburned fuel in the catalytic Converter.
It was the cause of the fault has not been fixed any incident and received no complaints from customers.
This problem was discovered on 1 August 2019 under inspection hypercar client, after which the trial was carried out and revealed that this case is not the only one.
Representatives of the British brand have noted that recall Senna McLaren hypercar will be delivered to the dealer centers of the company, where in less than two hours will be made repairs.