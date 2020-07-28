“ME” will soon have 18 passenger cars of domestic production
In JSC “UZ” expected in the near future obtain the 18 passenger cars of the Ukrainian production. About it reported in a press-company service with reference to the Chairman of the Board of “ME” Ivan Eureka.
“Our task is to renew the fleet. What do you need? Obviously, money. We are working with the government budget financing for the purchase of passenger composition.
Finally, over the years, “uz” will be installed fundamentally correct principle of state funding of passenger transport — a socially important function that we perform. And the company will focus its resources to upgrade infrastructure and locomotive fleet”, — the press service quoted the head of “Ukrzaliznytsya”.
In addition, Yurik noted that the “Ukrzaliznytsia” together with the Ministry of infrastructure and the government is developing medium-and long-term program of renovation of passenger cars.
“Annually to maintain the existing passenger traffic we have to upgrade the Park at least 100 cars. But we need the financial contribution of the state,” he said.
Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on July 27 approved the updated financial plan of JSC “UZ”. This was stated by Prime-Minister Denis Shmyhal during his working visit to Poltava region on Tuesday.
