Meals that should not eat on an empty stomach
The benefit that you get from food also depends on what time we eat it. Some dishes can bring serious problems if you eat them on an empty stomach.
If you are very hungry or are going to have Breakfast, it is worth considering features of some dishes and products. For example, on an empty stomach is better not to eat dishes with lots of spices and any kind of spicy food. The fact that many spices irritate the stomach and meal may cause heartburn. Those who suffer from peptic ulcer and inflammatory diseases of the mucosa, need to be especially careful with dishes with lots of spices – they can be generally contraindicated.
To help the stomach, experts Langone Medical center at new York University recommend dairy products. Before the “annoying” meal rather eat a few spoons of unsweetened yogurt, drink milk or yogurt.
Dairy products are also recommended before eating fruits if you are going to eat them on an empty stomach. Some fruits can irritate the mucosa, causing unpleasant symptoms. In addition, the combination of fruit and dairy products such as cottage cheese or yogurt, will help you better satisfy your hunger.
On an empty stomach is better to abandon a variety of snacks. They contain a lot of carbs, and often fats, but it will not give you long-lasting satiety. If you are going for a long walk, better to take sandwiches and some fruit, instead of chips and crackers.
Especially pay attention to alcohol. Alcohol is not only irritating, but also causes a false sense of fullness. So after a couple cocktails you stop feeling hunger, and your stomach will suffer. Before you drink alcohol, you need to eat.