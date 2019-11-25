Medal champion of the Olympic games-1936 auctioned for 1.6 million pounds
Jesse Owens
One of the gold medals of the Olympic games 1936 in Berlin the American athlete Jesse Owens put up for auction in the United States, according to “Sport-Express”, referring to the Daily Mirror.
The lot is estimated at 1.6 million pounds, clarifies the issue.
At the 1936 Olympics black Owens became the most successful athlete, winning four awards of the higher test – in run on 100 and 200 m, 4x100m relay and long jump. What medal is sold is not specified, as the discipline of the award was not mentioned.
Auction will be held in December in new Jersey.
In 2013, the American billionaire Ron Burkl acquired a gold medal for Owens of 1.46 million. – a record amount ever paid for Olympic trophies.