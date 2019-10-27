Medal, fire and Marianne: France has shown the logo of the Olympics in 2024 and laugh social networks
The summer Olympic games in 2024 will be held in Paris from 26 July to 11 August and the Paralympic games from August 28 to September 8
Olympic Committee showed how will look the official logo of the Olympic and Paralympic games in Paris in 2024. Logo of the Olympic games combines medal, fire and Marianne – the symbol of the French Republic and the revolutionary motto “Liberty, equality, fraternity.” Together they form a female face.
As explained by the organizers, it is a sign of their desire to make man the Central figure in Games. Submitted to logo – General only for both Contests.
However in social networks the new logo is evaluated ambiguously. Users said that the new logo is similar to the smiley, Lisa Simpson from the cartoon “the Simpsons”, Kelly Osbourne and lacks the male’s logo in a few.
Translation: my version of the logo for the Olympics #Paris2024 that best represents the city of Paris and the French spirit: mustache for elegance, two circles, which unite to the unity of the nation, and the way to the top, meaning the desire. Well, where’s my check?