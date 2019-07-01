Media: After the s-400 to Turkey is thinking about Russian fighters

| July 1, 2019 | News | No Comments

СМИ: Вслед за С-400 Турция задумалась о российских истребителях

Turkey may buy Russian fighters, if USA will impose sanctions and refuse to put F-35 in connection with the acquisition of Ankara-400, writes .

Washington has repeatedly warned the Turkish government about the implications of the contract with Russia for s-400. In turn, Turkey has threatened to impose retaliatory sanctions, stating that the country needs in systems of this type, and Russian products to suit it.

Earlier in Turkey said that the first battalions of s-400 will be shipped from Russia within a week or ten days, and to cancel the contract impossible.

The reason for the discontent is the US view that the simultaneous use of s-400 and F-35 will allow the Russian experts to find out secret information.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.