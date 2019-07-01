Media: After the s-400 to Turkey is thinking about Russian fighters
July 1, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Turkey may buy Russian fighters, if USA will impose sanctions and refuse to put F-35 in connection with the acquisition of Ankara-400, writes .
Washington has repeatedly warned the Turkish government about the implications of the contract with Russia for s-400. In turn, Turkey has threatened to impose retaliatory sanctions, stating that the country needs in systems of this type, and Russian products to suit it.
Earlier in Turkey said that the first battalions of s-400 will be shipped from Russia within a week or ten days, and to cancel the contract impossible.
The reason for the discontent is the US view that the simultaneous use of s-400 and F-35 will allow the Russian experts to find out secret information.