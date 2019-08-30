Media: Beijing rejected the offer of Hong Kong to withdraw the bill on extradition (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Beijing rejected the proposal of the head of administration of Hong Kong Carrie Lam to completely abandon the bill on extradition and ordered her not to yield to any other demands of protesters, reports Reuters, citing sources.

Previously, Carrie Lam, introduced the report to the Chinese government the five main demands of the protesters. She suggested that the withdrawal of the bill could help resolve the crisis in the special administrative region. Beijing rejected this proposal.

According to the Agency, it is confirmed that the Hong Kong administration alone cannot resolve the crisis in the city without a nod from Beijing.

Other demands of the protesters include the abolition of the use of the term “mass riots” in relation to protests on 12 June, the release of all those arrested before the demonstrators, carrying out independent investigations of police actions during the protests on 12 June, the introduction of direct universal election of the head of the district administration and the legislature.

The rejection of the bill and an independent investigation was considered the most feasible from a political point of view, said a senior government official in the administration of Hong Kong. According to him, this step will help to calm some of the more moderate demonstrators, who were angered by the silence of the Lam.

Two Hong Kong source reported that the report was submitted between June 16, when Lam announced the suspension of the extradition act – and 7 August, when the HKMAO and the representation of China in Hong Kong held a forum in neighboring Shenzhen, which was attended by about 500 officials and businessmen from Hong Kong.

A senior businessman who attended the meeting in Shenzhen and recently met with Lam, said that “her hands are tied,” and Beijing will not allow her to abandon the bill. At the meeting in Shenzhen HKMAO head Zhang Xiaoming said in a televised public speech that if the unrest persists, “the Central government should intervene.” Since then, there have been indications that Beijing has taken a more assertive stance.

For example, officials have compared the protests with “terrorism”, Chinese paramilitary police held a military exercise near the border, a few Hong Kong companies were forced to suspend the activities of employees who support the protests, and the security personnel conducted a search of digital devices some travelers arriving in China.

In addition, a few days before the protest in Hong Kong, the troops were sent ostensibly for the purpose of rotation of air, land and naval forces. In a network there were photos and footage of armored personnel carriers moving around Hong Kong. Analysts estimate the total number of Chinese troops in Hong Kong in the area of 8-10 thousand troops: it is reported that China intends to suppress the riots before the celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the people’s Republic of China in Beijing.

Meanwhile, foreign Ministry spokesman China Geng Shuang, quoted by TASS, said that the information spread by some Western media on the protection of the Central authorities of China’s extradition law in Hong Kong and the alleged disagreement of Beijing with a proposal to completely abandon the document is about.

“On 15 June, when the administration of Hong Kong announced the suspension of the process for the promotion of the extradition act, the Central government of China expressed its support, respect and understanding. I have nothing to add to this,” said he.

Mass protests provoked by the consideration of the law on extradition, held in Hong Kong from the beginning of June. The Hong Kong government has proposed to amend the existing “Law on suspected criminals who are in hiding”. The proposed mechanism would allow to extradite suspects under the decree of the head of administration of area jurisdictions with which Hong Kong does not have an agreement, including mainland China. However, opponents of the bill believe that it will undermine the judicial independence of Hong Kong in accordance with the principle of “one country, two systems” and allow the Central government to deal with the opposition parties.

After massive protests, the Hong Kong authorities made concessions by announcing the indefinite suspension of consideration of amendments. However, opponents of the bill were unhappy and demanded a complete rejection of him, put forward an ultimatum to the authorities, which was not satisfied. Protests continue and are increasingly accompanied by violence and clashes with police.

China’s Central government condemned the protests and accused foreign powers of fomenting the unrest. The foreign Ministry has repeatedly warned other countries from intervening in Hong Kong, saying that the situation there is “internal”.