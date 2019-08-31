Media called the reason for the divorce Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus finally decided to break up. The media became aware of the cause of this divorce.
Novel by Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, known for his roles in the films “the Hunger games”, “Princess elephant”, “Neighbors”, and American singer Miley Cyrus lasted for many years. The couple was difficult, as they were often broken up and reconciled again.
When the news about the new gap sweethearts appeared online, fans with great hope believed that the couple will reconcile, because such a situation has happened before. But the last straw was the fact that Liam Jamsport filed for divorce after only 8 months after the marriage.
Foreign media conducted an interview with friends of the actor and it turned out that the cause of the break became novel singer with her new girlfriend kaitlyn Carter. The actor explained that his family is very conservative and will never accept such behavior.
As it turned out, popular star does not hide the new relationship, appearing at public events with a friend. The social network appeared candid shots on the beach, where two girls kiss passionately.