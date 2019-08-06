Media declassified expensive housing Svetlana Loboda and Ani Lorak in Russia (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer, performing in Russia, Ani Lorak and Svetlana Loboda has long been the majority of time on the territory of a neighboring state. They got a tour of the shooting in TV projects and personal life. The singer admits that her daughter Sofia goes to an elite private school in the suburbs.
According to Russian media, the singer got elite housing in the prestigious suburb of Moscow, where many celebrities live. According to “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, Svetlana Loboda settled in the modern village “knyazhye lake” where has chosen to itself housing Dmitriy Nagiev, Maria Mironova, Yuliya Kovalchuk, Igor Lifanov and others.
Fashion village is located 24 km from Moscow on Novorizhskoe highway. There is a restaurant, lake, fitness center, swimming pool, shops, kindergarten, school, zoo, Church…
Is such a pleasure not cheap — a cottage area of 400 square meters will cost about 43 million.
In the same direction chose accommodation and Ani Lorak. Her mansion is located in the elite settlement “Agalarov estate”. Among its neighbors — the singer Stas Mikhailov and businessman Emin Agalarov, Grigory Leps, Anastasia. In the village only 260 homes, around which the gardens of ornamental trees in abundance there are fountains and lakes, a helipad, a sports complex, a Golf Academy, a Spa centre and a children’s English club.
To stay here can only very wealthy people, because the cottage area of 1000 square meters is worth about 117 million.
Neither Svetlana Loboda, Ani Lorak no and its luxury housing has not previously been described. The stars do not advertise personal life and not comment on media speculation.
