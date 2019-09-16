Media has unveiled the cross of the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (photos)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, contrary to long-standing Royal tradition, chose to classify the christening of her first child, Archie Harrison, who was born in may of this year. Including officially not been named godparents of the child. There were different assumptions in this regard. The number of possible godparents mothers called tennis player Serena Williams, stylist Jessica Mulroney and other famous friends Markle.
However, as it turned out, the choice Megan was not so obvious. Royal expert Katie Nicholl has revealed to Entertainment Tonight the name of the person that was given this honor. This 40-year-old native of the United States Isabelle Mae — former PR Director of British brand Burberry, which now works for David Beckham DB Ventures.
Isabelle was spotted Courtside at a recent presentation, the collection of clothes from Meghan Markle. “I was at the opening and saw among the spectators, Isabel Mae, who is actually the godmother of Archie, although it’s a big, big secret. They are with the Duchess’s closest friends,” said Nicholls.
Mae Markle and introduced them to each — Director of the network club hotels Soho House Marcus Anderson, who organized the first Dating Megan and Harry. And Marcus and Isabel were invited to the wedding of Megan and Harry.
Isabelle at the wedding of Megan and Harry
A source the Daily Mail reported that Megan and Isabel not too advertise their relationship, but in fact, Izzie is one of the most beloved friends of the Duchess of Sussex. “And she really appreciates her friendship. Izzy helped Megan adjust to life in London after moving here. Megan is largely depended on it”, — writes the edition.
