Media have named the alleged mistress of George Clooney
George Clooney was surprised and a little disappointed his fans. Until recently the time he behaved like an absolutely exemplary husband who was always telling everyone what his amazing wife and children, and how much they mean to him. So the rumor that the 58-year-old Clooney was fond of a colleague in the shooting, 30-year-old actress brie Larson, has disappointed his fans.
Bree George met at the filming of a commercial for Nespresso. And as immediately noticed by colleagues, from the outset, Clooney started to pay Larson’s attention. And since there are few women able to resist the charm of George, bree had started to flirt with him. Note that the Larson is currently completely free – after she broke up this year, with her fiance musician Alex Greenwald. But why wasn’t she embarrassed by the fact that Clooney is married and, as was believed until now, quite happily, is not quite clear. After all, before bree, the owner of “Oscar” for the film “the Room”, did not enjoy the reputation of “car thief” other people’s husbands.
According to the insider, the rumor about the affair her husband came to Amal. And that, of course, it is not at all happy. Of course, Clooney tried to assure his wife that nothing serious between him and Larson was not. However, the fact that Amal was unable to maintain a good mood even to celebrate the fifth anniversary of her wedding with George, testifies, according to fans, that she didn’t believe him. Recall: the couple Clooney marked an important date for them with a joint dinner at the restaurant with friends Randy Gerber and Cindy Crawford. However, according to the testimony of visitor facilities, during the dinner, the actor had a fight with his wife. And when they left the restaurant, the paparazzi photographed her in tears. And, according to the followers of Mrs. Clooney, it is now clear, which is sad Amal.