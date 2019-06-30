Media: Israel launched a missile strike on Damascus
June 30, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The Israeli air force struck a rocket attack on Damascus. As a result of fire four people were killed and another 21 were injured. Among the dead is a child. This was announced by the Agency
According to the Agency, the night to Monday Syrian air defenses repelled missile attack, the purpose of which were the cities of Damascus and HOMS. It is noted that the missiles were fired by Israel of Lebanese airspace.
According to representatives of the Israel defense forces declined to comment.