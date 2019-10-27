Media reported about the death of the leader of ISIS
The leader of the “Islamic state” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi allegedly killed during US RAID in North-West Syria. This is reported by sources in the U.S. Department of defense.
Thus, according to representatives of the US defense Department, Baghdadi was able to die as a result of blasting of the “suicide vest” during the RAID the us military, held on 26 October, reports CNN.
Confirm information about the death of the leader of ISIS can a DNA test and biometric research.
Note that the operation in Idlib province in Northwest Syria spent special forces. To locate the leader of the terrorist organization helped the CIA. The whereabouts of al-Baghdadi was solved when he tried to take his family from Idlib province.
As he wrote, “the FACTS,” earlier in four provinces of Iraq was discovered 202 mass graves of victims of the militants of the “Islamic state”. Group controlled that part of Iraq since June 2014 to December 2017.
