Media reported about the massive fire at the base PMC “Wagner” in Sochi (video)
In Sochi burned military unit, which the Russians call the base PMC “Wagner” of the Main intelligence Directorate (GRU) of the Russian Federation. Recall the “FACTS” he wrote about sending a group of mercenaries from PMCs “Wagner” in Mozambique.
The network reported that the fire occurred in the administrative building of the military unit, located in the alley Bestuzhev in Sochi.
In extinguishing the fire involved four fire crews.
It is known that from the burning building were evacuated 20 people. Data on victims are specified.
The network has commented on the incident with humor. One user expressed the hope that the next will burn down the Kremlin.
Natalia Chernenko decided that the way karma works, and Pavlo Petrenko called the incident “the antics of the state Department.”
Recall that in Congo crashed Russian plane An-72, which could be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, recently came under U.S. sanctions in connection with the attempts of intervention in presidential election “Troll factory”.
