Media reported about the secret engagement of Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio proposed to his beloved 22 — year-old Camille Morrone to be his wife, and she answered him Yes! As it became known from the insider reporter edition of the Globe, a secret engagement actor recently took place. Moreover, according to the informant, this story suddenly played an important role … brad pitt!
Until last year, brad and Leo was only familiar. But for a while, until two actors starred in the new Tarantino film “Once in America”, they became friends. At some point, DiCaprio, introducing the man from the Drugstore, asked pitt’s advice about his girlfriend. Leo this fall will celebrate his 45th birthday, but not only never been married, but he was not even engaged. And pitt without hesitation advised DiCaprio not to proceed with the engagement. As they say, at least two ex-girlfriends of Leo — Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli — broke up with him because tired of waiting for suggestions from him hands and hearts…
Kamila and Leo began Dating in late 2017. And since the Moron has managed to create a miracle. She seems to have tamed Leo, to meet her girlfriends changed almost every month. Note that Camila recently responded to the criticisms of fans of DiCaprio that she’s supposedly too young to truly love Leo. And therefore, Dating him just because of his wealth. In response to the accusations, Moron posted a photo of the two titans of the Golden age of Hollywood — spouses Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, which were divided by the difference in 25 years. “I like these pairs!” — signed photo of Kamila, who is more than just a Leo for 22 years.
But the most amazing thing about this story is that according to an insider, Leo has not cared about the prenup. But he has something to lose. According to conservative estimates, as DiCaprio is no less than 245 million dollars. And if Camila ever decide to divorce him, he will have to give her half. However, the date of the wedding has not yet appointed and Leo still have time to think, if he had blindly rely on luck.