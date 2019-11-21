Media reported about the secret wedding Cristiano Ronaldo: what do we know (photo)
Juventus striker and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo still not married, according to the publication TMZ Sports. The source gives information from the environment Ronaldo confirming that the data about the wedding are not true.
As you know, on the eve of the information appeared that the star player secretly married his 25-year-old friend Georgina Rodriguez during a trip to Morocco, where he lives close friend Cristiano Ronaldo kickboxer Badr Hari and where the Portuguese would soon find one of their hotels Pestana CR7. Sensational news reported by the Italian magazine Novella 2000, who promised to tell us exclusive details of the wedding in an upcoming issue.
According to a source, the pair did not advertise the gala event due to the rapidly deteriorating relations between Georgina and mother of football star Dolores Aveiro
“Georgina helped me a lot. Of course, I love her. One day we will get married, why not? This is my mom’s dream. Georgina is my friend. We talk a lot with each other. I open his heart to her, and she told me her”, said Cristiano Ronaldo, giving a September interview with the famous TV presenter Piers Morgan.
Recall that the pair began to meet in 2016. In November 2017 Rodriguez gave birth to a girl named Alana Martin. All in all, Ronaldo has four children — three seniors from surrogate mothers.
A week ago, the joint daughter of Cristiano and Georgina Allan Martin turned two years old
Last year was also a lot of rumors about their wedding after Georgina has demonstrated a diamond ring the game of Portugal national team for the 2018 world Cup. But she later told the media that it’s not an engagement ring.
