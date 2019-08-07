Media reported on the stroke of Valentin Gaft
Famous actor Valentin Gaft, who previously began to develop Parkinson’s disease, was in intensive care clinics in Moscow with a stroke, according to the media.
Russian mass media reported that the actor was hospitalized a week ago, and recently it has been transferred to a regular ward.
A “360 tv” referring to the words of the spouse of the actor Olga Ostroumova, reports that 83-year-old Valentin Gaft feels well and that she is beside her husband.
However, information about the stroke she denied, saying that the actor was in the hospital on prevention, which is quite natural at his age.
As previously reported “FACTS” in 2015, the Ministry of culture has expanded “black list” of artists who are denied entry to Ukraine. Hit him and Valentin Gaft.
After Russia launched its aggression against Ukraine, the actor said that he respects the Russian government and the Russian military on the territory of our country there, and the war was called “the citizen”.
