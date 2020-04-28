Media: special services of the Russian Federation tried to poison the mayor of Prague for the demolition of the monument to Soviet Marshal
The mayor of Prague and put under police protection after the demolition of the monument to Marshal Konev, reports “Voice of America”.
The Czech edition had previously reported the arrival in Prague of a Russian citizen with a diplomatic passport, which is said to have brought the poison.
The mayor of Prague, zdeněk Grib said that he was under police protection, but no confirmed reports in the Czech media that he has become a target for Russian authorities in connection with the dismantling of the monument to Soviet military hero Marshal Ivan Konev.
Grieb came into conflict with Moscow earlier this month after under his supervision was removed a controversial monument to Marshal Konev, set in the years of the cold war. Russian diplomats described the demolition as “vandal action untethered municipal leaders” and “unfriendly step”.
Konev is considered a hero in Russia, but many inhabitants of the Czech Republic see it as a symbol of the oppression of the Soviet era.
In an interview with the independent Russian radio station “Echo of Moscow” on Monday, Grzyb said that is under protection of the Czech police.
“It was their decision, I can’t comment on his reasons,” he added.
Earlier, on 20 April, the Czech weekly Respekt reported that in Prague the newly arrived man with a Russian diplomatic passport, who brought with him the ricin – a poison which can be used as biological weapons.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- In 2006 in London from poisoning with radioactive polonium and died a former officer of FSB Alexander Litvinenko. The British investigation concluded that Litvinenko was killed by Russian security services. Moscow denies any involvement in Litvinenko’s death.
- Former GRU officer Sergey Skripal and his daughter Julia was found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury on 4 March. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The police found that they were poisoned with nerve agent. Poisoned were about 20 people, including a policeman, who first visited the scene and the house Skripal. Upon a poisoning criminal case about attempt at murder. In Russia Skripal in 2006 was convicted of spying for British intelligence. In 2010 he was traded for disclosed in US-Russian intelligence.
- In the end, ex-spy and his daughter came to live in the secret place in Britain to protect their safety. After an investigation, Britain came to the conclusion that poisoning has been applied nervously-paralytic poison a new generation of the group called “Newbie”. Because no other country except Russia, did not have access to this substance, London stated that it was responsible for the attack with high probability is Russia.
- In the course of the investigation, the UK was accused of the attempted murder of Petrov and Bashirova, calling them members of the GRU. Russia denied these allegations, and the President of the country Vladimir Putin said that the suspects were civilians.
- Then the suspects gave an interview to Russian journalists, stated that he had visited Salisbury, “to see the Cathedral.”
- Also victims of “Beginner” were the British don Sturges and her companion Charles Rowley, in July of 2018 found a perfume bottle with nerve substance, which Petrov and Bashirov, presumably, tossed in the donation box, confusing it with the dumpster. Sturges died, Rowley has survived.
- After poisoning Skrobala USA introduced a package of restrictions against Russia.
- 2 Aug 2019 Donald trump signed another package of sanctions.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 536
[name] => poisoning
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => otravlenie
)
poisoning
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3813
[name] => the attempt
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pokushenie
)
attempt
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
МирFacebookVkontakte
bookmark