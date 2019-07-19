Media: the 52-year-old Nicole Kidman pregnant

As reported by the American edition of the Star, Nicole Kidman and Keith urban will soon become parents. The actress became pregnant after IVF.

СМИ: 52-летняя Николь Кидман беременна

Nicole Kidman — mom with experience. The actress has four children: foster 24-year-old Connor and 26-year-old Isabelle (star took custody of them is still married to Tom cruise) and loved 11-year-old Sunday and 8-year-old faith, which appeared in the Union with Keith urban (the youngest daughter gave birth to a surrogate mother).

Recently anonymous close to Nicole told the publication The Daily Mail that the actress wants to be a mom again. The insider said that Kidman is planning to adopt a child. “Over the years, no one is getting any younger. Nicole knows it too, so I decided not to have children and to adopt. At her age it’s the right decision,” said anonymous.

But recently the magazine The Star said: Kidman yet decided on IVF and got pregnant after the first procedure. “Nicole confessed to friends that she is already a few weeks in position, — said the insider. Pregnant at this age without any medical intervention is almost impossible, but Nicole just happy that she didn’t have months to undergo the IVF procedure. It’s a miracle”.

If this is true, then the star couple can only be happy, but we still want to clarify a couple of points. First edition of the Star is famous for its not the most reliable sources and sometimes made-up news. Second, in January, the editorial staff has already arbitrarily declared pregnant Nicole. Thirdly, according to insider magazine, at the same time, Kidman got pregnant with another ex-wife of Tom cruise, actress Katie Holmes.

Such marvelous coincidences are always alarming, but if this is true, we congratulate Nicole and Keith (and along with Kathy and Jamie)!

