Media: the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia launched a plan to overthrow Erdogan, poortinga his reputation after killing Khashoggi (PHOTO)

Saudi Arabia started the implementation of the “strategic plan” designed to weaken and subsequently to displace from the post of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to Middle East Eye, the disposal of which was a confidential report prepared for the governments of the neighbouring United Arab Emirates, the program was developed after the Saudi crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom the publication calls the de facto ruler of the Kingdom, decided that was “too patient” with Erdogan after the murder of opposition Riyadh journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The article notes that the massacre of Khashoggi has caused an international outcry, largely because of the reaction of Turkey, calling Saudi Arabia to account. In particular, the CIA and the U.S. Senate agreed with the conclusions of the Turkish intelligence that bin Salman personally involved in the tragedy.

The report referenced by Middle East Eye, said that Erdogan had “gone too far” in its campaign to discredit Saudi Arabia and the crown Prince. The document States that Turkey has not materially assist the murder investigation, but instead contributed to the emergence of “misinformation” in the media aimed at “distorting the image of the Kingdom and the destruction of the reputation of the crown Prince.”

In the result, Riyadh has decided that it is time to “strengthen retaliation” and to weaken the influence of the President of Turkey in the region. Under the plan, Saudi Arabia intends to use all possible tools for hard pressure on Erdogan’s government. First and foremost, the Kingdom intends to phase investments in the Turkish economy, reduce the tourist flow into the country and imports, and most importantly – to minimize the role of Turkey in the issues of Islam.

Riyadh hopes that Erdogan will switch to the domestic issues, and eventually will be overthrown by the opposition, or begin to make mistakes, overcoming crisis after crisis, that will not remain without taking off the media. Last week, the first signs emerged that Saudi Arabia began to put my plan into action: the power of the Kingdom was blocked in the port of Oak 80 Turkish trucks carrying textile products, and chemicals, and in the port of Jeddah – 300 containers with fruits and vegetables from Turkey.

According to the Ministry of tourism of Turkey, in the first six months of 2019, the number of Saudi tourists visiting the country dropped by 15%. Saudi Arabia sends official Ankara and other signals, according to Middle East Eye, “in a sign that the leadership of Saudi Arabia broke relations with Erdogan… and began to treat him as an enemy,” king Salman “without hesitation” approved the recommendation of his advisers not to send the President of Turkey’s official invitation to the summit of the organization of Islamic cooperation in Mecca.

In the Turkish government know about the attempts of the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to break off relations and stop them, by communicating directly with his father, king Salman. According to a senior source in Turkey, Erdogan recently discussed with Saudi king regional issues and blocking Turkish goods, and also invited the whole family of Salman, including the crown Prince to Turkey.