Media: the Wife of the Prime Minister of the Emirates fled to Germany, taking with him $39 million
Wife of the Prime Minister of the UAE, ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum fled to Germany. While Princess Haya bint al-Hussein brought with him a large sum of money – 31 million pounds (approximately 39 million dollars), according to
The woman flew to Europe alone. With it the limits of Emirates left an 11-year-old daughter and seven year old son. The Princess has requested asylum and filed the divorce papers.
As written , the actions Haya bint al-Hussein led to the beginning of the diplomatic crisis between the UAE and Germany. There is information that the Prime Minister had asked the authorities in Berlin with the requirement to give his wife and children, but was refused.
Earlier media wrote that in the Emirates forcibly held the daughter of the ruler of Dubai Latifah bint Mohammed al Maktoum. The Human rights organization Human Rights Watch demanded the UAE authorities to report her whereabouts. It was suggested that the Princess tried to leave the country, but was detained and returned. Emirates authorities deny this.