Media tracked down the sender of the Russian letters in a bottle found off the coast of Alaska
In early August, a resident of Alaska Tyler Ivanoff found a handwritten Russian letter in a bottle, sent 50 years ago by the crew of the Russian (then Soviet) ship. Despite the fact that the letter was waiting in the wings for half a century, the sender managed to find just a few days.
“I was just looking for firewood… When I found the bottle, I had to use a screwdriver to pull out the letter, said Ivanoff. Inside was dry and still smelled of wine, or something else, the old alcohol. The note was dry,” writes The Telegraph.
Ivanoff has shared his discovery to Facebook, where Russian-speaking users translated the message: it turned out that this greeting of the Soviet sailor during the cold war, dated 20 June 1969.
“Cordial greetings from the Russian fleet of the far Eastern shipping company. Fleet V. R. H. F. from the p/b Sulak. I welcome You, whoever finds this bottle, please contact us at the mountains. Vladivostok-43 V. R. H. F. from the p/b Sulak entire crew.”
Senders wished the finder of good health, long life and happy journey.
Reporters of TV channel “Russia-1” found the author of the note, captain Anatoly Prokofievich of Botaneco. At first he was skeptical about the story about the note until I saw your signature at the bottom.
Bottle dated 1969 message from the crew of the Soviet factory ship Sulak was thrown into the sea of Okhotsk in commemoration of the achievements of the crew, told RIA Novosti the captain.
“Great joy! Surprised that exactly 50 years found message. I this vessel was personally responsible. The huge steamer. The pride of my work. Then in the sea of Okhotsk, we received good news on industrial developments, the implementation of the plan of our ship and our crew. And then one of the crew members offered to write the message in the bottle is lowered. And suddenly it someone somewhere will remember, or we’ll meet somewhere, let it be as a memory. And thrown into the sea. The bottle is very far gone, at least 2000 miles” (about 3700 km), said Baranenko.
According to the captain of the factory ship Sulak, at that time he was 36 he was the youngest captain in all of the far Eastern fleet. He admitted that he is proud of, as the crew was among the best. Pozanenko said that on Board the mother ship were 350 people that processed 500 tons of fish.
The mother ship “Sulak” built in Yokohama in Japan in 1966, and in 1992 she was off.
Captain Pozanenko barely restrained tears, when the Russian TV reporter told him that Sulak was sold for scrap in 1990-ies.
Ivanoff wrote in Facebook: “It’s pretty cool how little the picture became the story,” and said that one day he and his children can send their own message in a bottle to see if it anyone.