Medic: Safe shoes does not exist
Zurab Ordzhonikidze, who is an expert on sports medicine of the Moscow healthcare Department said that safe for a person Shoe does not exist. The medic gave guidelines for choosing comfortable models.
Frequent walking in heels and change shoes on the studs during the day is undesirable for women. This information provided by Zurab Ordzhonikidze, chief specialist for sports medicine of the Moscow healthcare Department.
The doctor explained that on the health of the musculoskeletal system is affected in the comfortable position of the feet. He also added that the shoes, which is no harm, simply does not exist, therefore the physician recommends gymnastics feet and go barefoot. From buying narrow pumps, ballet shoes on Takeda and shoes with hard backs, experts advise to refuse.
The best option would be a model of soft, breathable material, and the heel should not be more than 4 see the Purchase of such a significant element of the image should make in the evening, when feet are swollen, in order to choose the most comfortable option.
The physician noted that in modern times athletic shoes are better for everyday wear, as due to the insoles distributes the load evenly across the foot. He added that the sharp rejection of the shoes in favor of sneakers may be quite hazardous to musculoskeletal system.