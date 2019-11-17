Medical bills surprise: what to do and how to protect yourself
That Agropur was shocked when I received an unexpected medical expense to $51,000 dollars for the helicopter-ambulance. His insurance covered most of the bill for the helicopter, but he still had $11 000. This writes Good Morning America.
“We don’t know how to pay this bill,” said 53-year-old Tom’s wife Dana.
The family lives in California, and when they learned that Tom, who leads an active lifestyle, diagnosed pulmonary fibrosis, everyone was in shock.
To survive, he needed a double lung transplant, 14 July 2018 Agropur was taken by helicopter to a medical facility for surgery. The family all agreed without hesitation.
“How can you think about money when your husband dies?” — Dana speaks.
Now That 63 years and his wife is very glad that they did the right thing. Moreover, she argues that surgery for a lung transplant costing $36 000 was fully covered by insurance.
But later, when the family received a bill in the amount of $51 000, they learned that $11 000 the insurance does not cover. The insurance agent reported that “the transportation costs have been paid in accordance with his plan”.
After repeated appeals to the insurance company the debt was cancelled.
According to a survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation in 2018, four out of ten insured Americans received an unexpected medical bill, when I thought that all insurance was covered.
“The ambulance helicopters are the single most common complaint in our database,” said Elizabeth Rosenthal, editor of Kaiser Health News.
According to a study conducted in 2017, more than half of all the bills for the helicopter to an ambulance outside insurance. According to the American hospital Association, two-thirds of the medical helicopters are privately owned.
What to do with unexpected bill?
According to the survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation in 2019, almost 80% of Americans want legislation to protect patients from unexpected medical bills.
In may last year, the President of the United States Donald trump has called for an end to unexpected bills. The sponsors of this law, Frank Pallone Jr. and Greg Walden say that it is very difficult to consider all the factors.
“When we are talking about cars or helicopters ambulance, it involves many factors. They can be private or belong to the local government, or nonprofit organizations. Therefore, it is very difficult to understand how all this into account, says Walden. — We’re doing everything we can.”
What can you do to protect yourself
1. In order not to get unexpected medical bill, find out what services are the most likely reasons for such a “surprise”. A visit to urgent care are a major source of unexpected medical bills, so find out which hospitals near you are in terms of your insurance. Also specialists such as anesthesiologists and radiologists, are more likely to be out of the insurance plan, so check before you use their services.
2. Also, ask the insurance company to explain your benefits and what cost you should expect for services.
3. Before you pay for unexpected medical expense, experts advise to try to negotiate a lower payment.
4. Find out if your state laws to protect you from unexpected medical bills.