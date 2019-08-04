Medical experts told about the diseases that cause cancer
In almost all cases if not treated chronic diseases of the intestines, they lead to cancer, say doctors. The list of diseases that cause cancer ends.
To the precancerous medical experts attribute the gastritis with low acidity, and stomach ulcers, hepatitis b and C, mastopathy, erosions, dysplasia (abnormal development of tissue).
On the pages of the doctors explained that in the case of chronic diseases a person’s immunity is reduced – the consequence is a weaker body’s defense from those of cellular damages that trigger the development of neoplastic processes.
Such changes in cellular structures contributing to the uncontrolled division and the emergence of foci of inflammation, can become the location of future tumors.
“In almost all cases if left untreated chronic bowel disease, the human papilloma virus and Epstein-Barr, these ailments lead to cancer”, — quotes the edition of medical specialists.
Doctors added that the emergence of new sensations that one experiences, knowledgeable about their chronic disease and observed doctors can be troubling. According to doctors, if the background of chronic disease are observed decrease in appetite, severe weight loss and constant fatigue, as well as fever and a feeling emotional stress, it can speak about the development of cancer.
Another “helper” cancer is HIV. The experts stated that the presence of this disease increases the likelihood of lymphoma, Kaposi’s sarcoma, cervical cancer, colon, skin and lungs.