Medical insurance during a crisis: what to do lost job, and sick COVID-19
Notorious 2019 coronavirus-nCoV, causing disease COVID-19, was deadly for humans. A side effect of the pandemic has become a serious economic problem. Measures to prevent the spread of the virus in many cases has led to the closure of a large number of small and medium businesses, as well as to the partial reductions of jobs in large enterprises.
As a result of years growth of number of workplaces turned into a sharp increase in unemployment.
In the us the realities of job loss is not only a reduction in the family budget. In many cases it is also associated with loss of medical insurance for all family members. This situation is possible in case when medical cover was provided by the employer and when the closing of the business were deprived of its employee’s ability to pay for insurance premiums for self-purchased insurance due to the reduction of income. And now add to that the threat of Contracting COVID-19, but any other reasons which might require medical assistance.
In the current environment is a vital ability to timely obtain quality, professional and affordable health care. It can provide different insurance company. Each of them has its own approach to solving problems. Special attention in this respect deserves the largest new York insurance company Fidelis Care, which has developed several programs for people, for one reason or another have lost their insurance.
Fidelis Care develops three main areas to support their clients and individuals who suffered during the crisis.
For those who have lost their jobs
Fidelis Care announced the extension of the period of registration paid insurance plans (enrollement period) for people who have lost insurance because of layoffs. Before you could apply for a new policy only within two months after the job loss, now this period is increased. To the situation of each client in Fidelis Care is treated individually, trying to find the most acceptable option for him.
The new Yorkers who lost their jobs or a portion of the proceeds, Fidelis Care offers assistance in the design of such insurance plans:
- Medicaid Managed Care;
- Essential Plan;
- Child Health Plus;
- Qualified Health Plan.
Details on each of these plans here.
Now the company gives you the opportunity to get advice and arrange insurance over the phone. To do this, Fidelis Care has developed a series of videos that provide useful information about all stages of the remote execution of health insurance.
For example, in this video tells about the design of the policy over the phone.
In order for the procedure of obtaining health insurance on the phone was fast before dialing, you must prepare the following documents:
- Proof of citizenship/immigration status;
- ID;
- Card number social insurance;
- Proof of income.
For compliance with quarantines and social distancing
Even if you have good health insurance, do not get sick is still better. Therefore, Fidelis Care insists on respect for its customers quarantine and tries to make this mode as easy as possible for them. Such policies include:
1. Automatic extension of four months insurance for participants in Medicaid, HARP, and Child Health Pluswho were supposed to renew their coverage during the quarantine. Stay home and don’t worry — the insurance will be extended without the need to break isolation.
2. Advanced access to tele-health services, including virtual doctor visits without any cost. Telemedicine plays an important role in expanding people’s access to health services during this critical time. It not only helps to maintain a quarantine, but also saves time and is a very convenient way of getting medical advice. Fidelis Care customers can use the app Teledoc is a new online tool for round-the-clock access to doctors certified and licensed by the state of new York.
For cases COVID-19
If you are already insured in Fidelis Care, the company has taken care about your health and family budget. The clients available for interim payment of costs associated with COVID-19. This includes screening, testing and treatment of patients. The cancellation applies to copayment, coinsurance and deductibles, which significantly reduces the cost of obtaining medical care customers of the company in case of infection with coronavirus.
With a range of benefits for people diagnosed with COVID-19 can be found here.
To learn detailed information about these programs and offers, call 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547)TTY: 711or visit the web site fideliscare.org.
