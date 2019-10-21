Medical insurance in the United States for 2020: important dates and deadlines
Open enrollment for health care plans 2020 starts on 1 November 2019.
Remember important dates recommends that Health Agents:
26 Oct 2019: published insurance plans and the benefit information — time to plan the purchase of insurance.
November 1, 2019: open enrollment starts — the first day you can register (for the first time or again) or change the insurance plan 2020 health exchange (Health Insurance Marketplace). Insurance coverage can come into effect from January 1, 2020.
15 Dec 2019: last day of registration or change of coverage plans, which start from 1 January 2020.
You still need insurance coverage in 2019, and the period ends?
You can still get health insurance if you are eligible for a special registration period in connection with the respective life event such as marriage, loss of other coverage or birth of a child. Special enrollment period — a period medical insurance that lasts most of the year (1 January-31 October) and requires supporting documentation of an important event.
If you have the right to participate in the program SEP, you generally have up to 60 days after the event, to register in the plan. If you miss this window, you will have to wait until the next open enrollment period to apply.
Short-term coverage
Apply for a short-term plan for the remainder of the year or start him on 1 January. These plans are cheaper than many individual plans, but they do not cover some of the main advantages, for example, motherhood. Such insurance plans are the best option if you are eligible for a special enrollment period.
Changes in the insurance market in 2019
Benefits of health insurance
In 2019 was repealed the individual mandate: this means that Americans without health insurance in 2019, can avoid the tax penalty. The new rule provides exceptions for residents living in districts where no health insurance company does not provide insurance coverage or it offers only one insurer.
Check tax benefits
Another rule is introduced in an attempt to improve the program Advanced Premium Tax Credits (APTC). This will introduce “more stringent checks”, in which will be taken more stringent measures to ensure that those who apply for the enhanced tax benefits do get income, which claim. The new measure disqualifiziert any applicant who fails to file taxes or to harmonize previous APTC.
Stability in the market
The medical loss ratio (MLR) was enacted in accordance with the Law on affordable medical care. MLR is estimated from 0% to 100% and measures the amount of money from the contributions of the participants spent by insurers on the requirements of the participants and not on overhead. For example, if a medical insurance company allocates 0.90 dollars for every dollar to cover medical claims, and the remaining 0.10 dollars go to cover overhead costs, the rate of MLR for the insurer will be 90%.
From Obamacare was the so-called 80/20 rule, which meant that the insurance company had to have a record MLR at least 80%. For health insurance companies offering coverage to large groups (usually 50 or more people), this minimum figure had jumped to 85%. Innovation will weaken rules MLR era of Obama, helping to “ease the burden” for medical insurance companies. This would allow more companies to enter the market and create more competition in an attempt to reduce costs.
Changes of tariff rates
In accordance with the Law on affordable medical care insurance companies had to justify any increase in insurance premiums by 10% or more, but this number will increase to 15% in 2019. In addition, the new rule will attract regulators of the state to the process of reviewing rates and will bobolit health insurance plans students from the requirements of the Federal tariff revision.