Medical negligence radically changed the life of a child

Врачебная халатность кардинально поменяла жизнь ребенка

It happened six years ago in Tula. Newborn baby Matthew was placed under the PhotoLight, covered top with a towel. The nurse left the room and apparently forgot about the baby, and the lamp suddenly burst and caught fire.

Burning a towel with a plastic coated baby face, and returned ten minutes later, the sister was terrified to see what you’ve done.

Matvey’s mother was in a state of shock and could not calm down after learning what happened to her son.

Catherine, mother of Matthew, is only nineteen. The boy’s father during pregnancy has abandoned the child, and from a friend, and Kate was left alone. She did not know what means to treat the injured son and when the doctors offered to give up the baby, she had nothing left but to agree.

Katya’s mother agreed with her daughter’s decision, knowing that a child they not be able to contain. The baby was sent to an orphanage.

The baby was adopted by a woman from Moscow named Natalia Tupikova.

Every year Matthew makes operation trying to remove visual defects, and mommy often talks about the state of six-year-old son.

Alas, the nurse, from-for which it was punished were not. However, as her superiors.

And we wish little Matthew happy life. I hope it all goes well!

