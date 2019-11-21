Medical services without insurance: in the United States is gaining popularity of a new scheme of medical care
In the US, a growing number of doctors who prefer to work with patients directly and bypass the insurance. They serve less patients in a day, but give each of them more time during each visit, writes Fox News.
Patients say they appreciate the availability and simplicity of such a system. This is one of the ways to avoid insurance and allow doctors to spend more time with the patient, and not to turn medical insurance practice to the pipeline, where the main goal is to see more patients.
Many doctors practicing in private practice, worked in large health systems where the patient was given 20 minutes. This was barely enough. One of these was Dr. Emily Scott, who is now engaged in private practice in Irvine, California.
Instead of having to bill the insurers, Emily Scott now charges patients a monthly fee in the amount of $ 79. The fee covers office visits, phone calls, emails, text messages and some medical tests and procedures.
The doctor usually takes six patients a day, compared with 30 previously, and spends more time with each of them.
She hired two assistants to help in obtaining documents from the Department of specialists in billing.
Now the doctor for about 900 patients. This success it achieved without advertising. Happy Americans recommended it to their friends, acquaintances, neighbors.
Most doctors in private practice, recognize limitations, and recommend patients to take some types of insurance to cover emergency conditions, surgeries and expensive tests.
According to the survey conducted by the American Academy of family physicians, last year only about 4 percent of family doctors reported that they work directly with patients and bypass insurance.
At present there are 1200 private practices, according to the Direct Primary Care Journal. Studies indicate that ordinary expenses patients amount to about $ 75 per month or $ 900 per year.
The private practice model is based on providing more advanced assistance to a limited number of patients. Many doctors have between 400 to 800 patients.
If more doctors would switch to direct work with patients, critics warn that it could exacerbate a shortage of physicians, especially in rural communities.