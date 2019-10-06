Medicinal drink for women — Ideal for weight loss, shiny skin and cellulite destruction
A unique drink!
Flaxseed is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, fatty acids and fibers that regulate the function of gastrointestinal tract. It also helps to eliminate toxins and harmful substances from your body, lowers blood sugar and suppresses appetite. It provides your body with lecithin and cleanses the intestines. Linseed enhances the fat burning process, which leads to melting excess fat deposits.
Flax seed can help you lose weight and maintain your ideal body weight.
You can make a Flaxseed tea can help you lose weight and not to return to their previous weight.
This tea is recommended for people who have had any surgery, or chronic gastritis, gastric ulcer, pyelonephritis, cystitis and hemorrhoids.
Ingredients:
1 liter of boiling water
3 tablespoons flax seed
Instructions:
Pour boiling water over 3 tablespoons of Flaxseed. Leave the mixture over night. You can use a thermos. Do it every night. Strain the mixture next morning and you will get a thick and mucous fluid.
How to use it:
You have to drink 150 ml of the drink, 3-4 times a day half an hour before meals. It should always be freshly prepared. Drink tea for 10 days and then do a 10-day break. Repeat this procedure until you get the desired result.
Make sure you drink plenty of water during this treatment.
Regular consumption of Flaxseed tea will make your skin firmer, healthier and stronger.
Flaxseed tea is not recommended for people who suffer from:
Kidney stones
have liver problems