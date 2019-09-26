Medicine from the garden. What plants will benefit from high pressure
Experts have called the simple tools that will help to cope with high blood pressure and strengthen the cardiovascular system.
Doctors told what is available home remedies can help reduce pressure and also have a beneficial effect on the cardiovascular system. One of them is cranberries. The leaves and berries of this plant help to fight not only with high blood pressure, but also have restorative properties.
Another effective remedy is raspberry. In this berry is rich in necessary heart and blood vessels of nutrients: b vitamins, C and PP, as well as potassium, magnesium, iron and organic acids. In addition, raspberries are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have shown that daily consumption of raspberry helps to reduce the pressure on five points without the use of drugs.
Also the benefits of barberry and garlic. If the berries can be brewed, the garlic is recommended to use only fresh.
Valerian and motherwort are good ways to calm down. They beneficially influence on nervous system function, which positively affects the level of arterial pressure.
It is worth remembering that no folk remedies can not replace medication prescribed by the doctor. So anyone who suffers from high blood pressure, should consult a specialist and competent therapy.