Medicine in the USA: why are the prices on the same services can vary greatly
No one really knows how much medical care and many people get unexpected medical bills in the thousands of dollars.
Last fall, Miriam Harper was 12 weeks pregnant when I lost the baby. Emotional state after her miscarriage was difficult. But the worst combination of medical services and prices.
Her first visit, when he started bleeding, I was at a local birthing centre. As a result of visiting and two ultrasound examinations, she counted the payment in the amount of $ 150. Later symptoms of Harper had worsened and she went to the local County hospital. She was sent home, but early this morning she fainted.
After she was taken to the hospital, the woman did the same two ultrasound, but this time costing $ 1,500. Harper was shocked by the huge difference in cost of the two tests.
Hospital Baylor Scott & White refused to pay bills Harper in the framework of the program of financial assistance, but she still owe money to the surgeon and other medical institution.
Prices for medical services vary greatly even within the same city. The company has ClearHealthCosts researched the prices and found considerable differences.
MRI of the lower back without contrast costs from 295 to 5323 dollars in cash. Mammography varies from 139 to 743 dollars.
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital cardiovascular stress test cost of 698 dollars. Only a mile from Baylor Scott & White the same test is 8 217 dollars.
A resident of the Bay area Marc Webb also had the opportunity to learn about high medical costs. When the doctor recommended him to do a regular colonoscopy, Webb called the center offering this service, to find the maximum score, in which he will have to face.
He said price range from 1300 to 2400 dollars. The man believed it to be appropriate, but arrived in the end, the bills struck.
Only procedure he paid 4800 dollars. The doctor took another 3800 dollars. The pathologist has requested $ 300.
“If I said that I would have to pay almost $ 9,000 on accounts, I would have either postponed the examination, or appealed to a different center,” said Webb.
Mark had paid more than $ 4,000 out of pocket. “It is either unethical or unfair,” he concluded about the health care system.
ClearHealthCosts found that prices in the Bay area also vary greatly.
At SimonMed Imaging-San Francisco MRI of the upper back costs $ 550. Four miles from the Medical center SV. Mary price is 5 751 dollars.
“Notice: you have to remember that people who provide medical services, are also trying to earn money,” explained Carroll.
While Ashley Thompson, senior Vice President, policy analysis American hospital Association, said it would be wrong to say that hospitals have greater profits.
“Every hospital sets its prices in accordance with its own methodology, Thompson said. — It is noteworthy that most of the people interested in not so much what is charged for the service, and the fact that they have to pay out of pocket”.
But she acknowledges that there are no rules or regulations governing hospital pricing.