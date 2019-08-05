Mediterranean diet protects from diabetes in pregnancy
Consumption of olive oil and nuts were particularly useful. To achieve this effect it is necessary to reduce the level of processed meat and sugar in the diet.
Expectant mothers who follow a Mediterranean diet less likely to collide with gestational diabetes, as the study showed. This diet is full of healthy fats, it contains low sugar and processed meat. Moreover, with the help of this diet women protect themselves from weight gain during pregnancy that exceeds the norm. Located on the Mediterranean diet, the women consumed more nuts and olive oil, which face fewer blisters, and generally feel more happy.
However, the researchers stress that the Mediterranean diet during pregnancy protects against the complications during pregnancy or childbirth. Researchers from the UK watched 1 252 women during pregnancy and childbirth. All women had an increased risk of metabolic disorders, including obesity and hypertension. Expectant mothers were divided into two groups. The first followed traditional advice on nutrition for pregnant women, taken in the country, and the other was using Mediterranean products. In particular, eating many different nuts and used significant amounts of olive oil for cooking.
It turned out that women from the second group 35% less likely to have experienced gestational diabetes. The so-called elevated blood sugar levels during pregnancy, because of which the women raises the likelihood of a full-fledged type II diabetes in the future. Gestational diabetes also increases the risk of other problems like premature births.