Medusa “from Chernobyl”: not far from London, noticed a huge creature the size of a man (video)
In the UK, biologist and TV presenter Lizzie Daley was diving together with cameraman Dan Abbott at Falmouth (Cornwall County) in the framework of the Week of the ocean — a campaign to raise funds for the society for the protection of the marine environment. However, she suddenly noticed in the water a strange creature of gigantic proportions, writes National Geographic.
After Daley decided to swim closer, it turned out that in front of her — a huge jellyfish from the order of cornerto pale peach color with raised umbrella, which in size could compete with a person or even surpass it.
Cheryl Ames, an employee of the research center of the Smithsonian national Museum of natural history, said in an interview to The Washington Post that jellyfish comerota really can reach large sizes — up to half to two meters in diameter, but this is rare and only in their natural habitat, where they feed on fish, small crustaceans and zooplankton, and usually kornerot not exceed 40-50 centimeters in diameter.
From other jellyfish they are distinguished by the absence of a whorl of tentacles at the edge of the umbrella.
“My first thought was that I had never seen a jellyfish of this size,— shared his impressions of operator Dan Abbott. — Then I decided to focus and capture on video is a beautiful, stately, slow, but nonetheless graceful animal”.Despite the fact that we still can observe these huge creatures, recently published statistics have shown that larger and more highly specialized animals waiting for extinction, which will provide new opportunities for small and fast breeding species-universals“
As previously reported “FACTS” on a popular Ukrainian resort Kyrylivka noticed a large number of a huge jellyfish-kornerot. They sting tourists and cause them a huge amount of inconvenience.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter